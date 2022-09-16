Despite declining enrollment trends nationally, some Upstate colleges see big enrollment spikes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Over the last few years interest in higher education has been on a steady decline, pandemic challenges made it even worse. But now that things are back to normal, colleges are hoping to make a rebound.

Despite the national trends, two upstate colleges started this semester with a record-breaking number of new students.

“I think nationally, though, most colleges are seeing declines in enrollment as opposed to increases. So colleges who are seeing increases are probably not the norm” said Wofford College VP of Enrollment, Brand Stille.

Wofford is one of those ‘out of the norm.’ They welcomed in the largest freshman class in their history– 508 students. But they’re not the only one’s, Lander University broke their record too. They’ve seen a 9% increase in new students from the Fall of 2020.

“We’ve seen visits increase this past year to numbers that are more similar to pre-COVID visit numbers and so that’s a positive sign” said Stille.

It’s not just those two four-year colleges, Greenville Technical College saw a 33% jump in new students this semester.

“We are out of that phase where people were just avoiding coming out, avoiding plugging in and really struggling to make decisions about adding more things to their lives like school,” said Matteel Knowles, the Vice President of Student Services, at Greenville Tech.

It’s more than just decreased COVID anxiety, all three institutions say it’s the money that really talks. Like South Carolina’s $0 tech school tuition investment.

“If they don’t qualify for FAFSA, their tuition is covered. So regardless, there’s no cost out of pocket” said Knowles.

Lander trustees once again voted to freeze their tuition at just over $5,000 a semester. They’ve also added new academic scholarships. Wofford was given a $150 million dollar grant and most of it was used for need-based aid.

“We had additional financial aid dollars for students with financial need and so that was part of the reason we were over enrolled this year” said Stille.

Despite the spike these institutions have seen. Stille says overall, interest in 4 year higher education is still trending downward. So, he doesn’t anticipate any more enrollment records will be broken in the next few years.

