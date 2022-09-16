Greenville County school nominated as Blue Ribbon School

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One school in Greenville County was nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a Blue Ribbon School.

Mitchell Road Elementary School was nominated in the category of Exemplary High Performing School, according to Greenville County Schools.

The district said the U.S. Department of Education will announce the nationwide winners at 10 a.m. Friday.

The last time Mitchell Road Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School was in 2001.

Seventeen GCS schools have received this prestigious title.

