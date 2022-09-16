How to watch live state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A state funeral will be held Monday for Queen Elizabeth II. Here’s when and where you can watch live coverage as the world celebrates the life of the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch.

Below is timeline of scheduled events on Monday. Please note all times are in Eastern Standard Time and are subject to change:

5:44 a.m. (EST) - A procession will carry the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

6 a.m. - Royalty, heads of state and world dignitaries will gather at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. It is the United Kingdom’s first state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965. A two-minute national moment of since will be observed throughout the UK at the end of the service.

7 a.m. - Procession will carry Queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch, then Windsor and ultimately St. George’s Chapel.

11 a.m. - Committal service at St. George’s Chapel conducted by the Dean of Windsor. King Charles III and members of the royal family will be in attendance. A private burial will take place later in the evening. Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

