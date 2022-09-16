Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Oconee County

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a child in the home after a man was arrested on multiple drug charges.

According to deputies, 46-year-old Stephen Maxwell Bruce was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 2:12 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed on Thursday morning at a Peachtree Lane address where narcotics, firearms and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Deputies say Bruce is charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Deputies found other individuals who were located inside of the house, however, they were not arrested.

The Department of Social Services was contacted when a child was found in the house. Deputies say the child was turned over to a family member.

Bruce remains at the detention center pending a bond hearing.

