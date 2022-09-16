Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Oconee County

Stephen Bruce, 46
Stephen Bruce, 46(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a child in the home after a man was arrested on multiple drug charges.

According to deputies, 46-year-old Stephen Maxwell Bruce was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 2:12 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed on Thursday morning at a Peachtree Lane address where narcotics, firearms and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Deputies say Bruce is charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Deputies found other individuals who were located inside of the house, however, they were not arrested.

The Department of Social Services was contacted when a child was found in the house. Deputies say the child was turned over to a family member.

Bruce remains at the detention center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ze-Chariah Henry, 17
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
Director David Lovegrove stands at the entrance to the Greer Heritage Museum's first permanent...
Upcoming exhibit features what people in the past did for fun
A woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Greenville County at an abandoned building near...
Woman escapes armed attacker after sex assault in Greenville County
Mitchell Road Elementary School
Greenville County school named National Blue Ribbon School