Greenville Co. deputies looking for suspect after man hurt in shooting

Sep. 16, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning.

The 911 call came in just before 10:30 a.m. regarding a man who had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the home along Ben Hamby Lane, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies said the victim was alert and conscious, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still working to gather the motive of the shooting as well as suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

