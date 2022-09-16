A sneak peek at ‘Sip & Slurp’ cocktails and ramen at Society

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Euphoria is officially in full swing. The food, drink and music festival has 40 different events throughout the weekend.

One of the most anticipated tastings took place this afternoon at Society in Downtown Greenville.

‘Sip & Slurp’ featured four different dishes paired with four different cocktails. Chef Chris Rosensteel was inspired by Asian cuisine, creating elevated ramen recipes.

Tickets went on sale this past spring and sold out in just 30 minutes.

Society teaches a 'Sip & Slurp' Euphoria cocktail recipe

