Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.

“I could not be prouder of our district, students, or teachers,” Mr. Blackwood said. “Our D3 family has risen above any challenges that have come their way over the years and proven that we are truly all in for every child, every day, whatever it takes.”

At the end of the 2022-2023 school year, Blackwood will have spent eight years as superintendent and 34 years as an educator.

Blackwood told the district he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Dolly, his children, grandchildren, and friends.

