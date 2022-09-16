Suspects wanted after fight at Greenville Co. ice cream shop, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify three suspects accused of assaulting a couple outside of an ice cream shop.

Deputies said on Sept. 1, around 8:30 p.m., the pictured suspects approached a female they did not know at th Bruster’s on Woodruff Road and a verbal altercation occurred.

Following the verbal altercation, deputies said the pictured suspects began attacking the female and a male she was with as he jumped in to shield her. Both victims suffered visible injuries.

Suspects wanted after fight at ice cream shop (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

What led up to the dispute in the first place is still unknown, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you know who these people are or have information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

