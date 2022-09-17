Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle wreck in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a wreck along South McDuffie Street Extension and Winston Drive on Friday night.

According to a release, the victim was driving north along South McDuffie Street Extension. The victim then struck another vehicle that was turning on to Winston Drive and was ejected from a motorcycle.

The ejection resulted in blunt force trauma, as the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.

The victim was identified as Frederick Arthur Patterson, 65, of Townville.

The investigation remains ongoing.

