Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle wreck in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a wreck along South McDuffie Street Extension and Winston Drive on Friday night.

According to a release, the victim was driving north along South McDuffie Street Extension. The victim then struck another vehicle that was turning on to Winston Drive and was ejected from a motorcycle.

The ejection resulted in blunt force trauma, as the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.

The victim was identified as Frederick Arthur Patterson, 65, of Townville.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.