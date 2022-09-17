Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board

Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board
By Javon Williams, Zach Shrivers and Margo Gray
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County Schools bus driver was arrested Friday morning on 40 counts of reckless endangerment after investigators say she was driving under the influence while taking 40 students to school.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about a school bus driver, driving erratically. Before deputies arrived, a concerned motorist pulled in front of the bus to force it stop, driven by 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale, according to Oliver. Sheriff Oliver said the concerned motorist boarded the bus thinking Barksdale was having a medical emergency, but discovered something else was wrong.

Investigators gave Barksdale a field sobriety test, which Sheriff Oliver said she failed.

Barksdale was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each of the students on board the bus.

Oliver said they are awaiting blood test results on Barksdale.

Sheriff Oliver said the students were on their way to Tharptown School. None of the students were injured.

WAFF 48 News has reached out to Franklin County Schools Officials for comment on Barksdale arrest. We are waiting to hear back.

Stay with WAFF 48 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News Alert
Pendleton man dies after being hit by falling tree
generic crash
Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle wreck in Anderson County
Small business owners still learning about relief through CARES Act
Small business owners still learning about relief through CARES Act
Fox Carolina Tailgate: Ella Strong
Fox Carolina Tailgate: Ella Strong
Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment