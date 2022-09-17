Game of the Week: Greenville High offense comes alive in 49-6 win over JL Mann

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In our Fox Carolina Tailgate Tour Game of the Week, Greenville’s offense exploded for a 49-6 shootout win over rival JL Mann.

The tandem of Mazeo Bennett and Tyler Brown traded making incredible plays. First, it was Bennett taking a pass from quarterback Bryson Drummond 84-yards to the house for a touchdown.

Mazeo Bennett (@TheMazeoBennett) is a PLAYMAKER!



Also, S/O for the chef kiss to the camera. Much appreciated 👊 pic.twitter.com/aNWHJtzBQZ — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) September 17, 2022

Then it was University of Minnesota commit Tyler Brown snapping ankles and taking another Drummond pass to the end zone for another touchdown.

Greenville High (2-3) hits the road next to play Westside (3-1). JL Mann (3-2) will host Wade Hampton (3-2).

