Pendleton man dies after being hit by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Pendleton died on Friday after he was struck by a falling tree, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was helping to clear out trees and brush with a tractor at a property along Olden Porter Road when the incident occurred, causing severe head trauma.

The man was treated on scene before being air lifted Prisma Health in Greenville. He succumbed to his injuries at around 6:50 on Friday evening, according to the coroner.

The victim was identified by the coroner as Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, of Pendleton.

The coroner’s office says they are continuing to investigate.

