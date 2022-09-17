Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend.

The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.

We got all up in the pit masters’ grills to see how they’re preparing for the cook-offs.

Graysen Walles is the pit master at MooHogz Barbecue. He’s also the principal of Tanglewood Middle School.

“I’m just excited that other people are excited about barbecue. The more people that are excited about barbecue, the better it is for everybody,” Walles said.

If you would have walked around the Mauldin Cultural Center Friday afternoon, you’d see cooks cutting and injecting meat a day ahead of judging.

Jason Doss is the pit master at Adventures in Smoke.

“We’re old school—burning wood on that pit, right there,” said Doss.

Doss is a judge-turned-competitor. He says they go through a rigorous process.

“There’s a little seminar you take to begin with,” Doss said, “And then, you have to do a few novice judges where you’re using the guidance of the senior judges telling you what you should and shouldn’t be looking for. And after they feel like you’ve achieved a certain level, you’re turned a-loose to do the bona fide judging yourself.”

Friday was the “anything butt,” contest where cooks are to make anything but barbecue for the judges. Hungry meat-lovers won’t taste the barbecue until Saturday.

Apparently, having the right wood to burn is specific for the pit masters. Walles says he uses a fusion of Texas and South Carolina-style barbecue.

“I use Texas Oak. So, post oak,” said Walles, “And so, my wood actually comes from Texas.”

He also has a 500-gallon pit. Walles says what’s most important is getting all of these businesses in one place.

“I think people coming together for something like this is awesome,” Walles said, “We need to come together for more things, but around barbecue, that is awesome. You leave with a smile and your belly filled.”

However, winning sure wouldn’t be the “wurst” thing in the world.

“It would just affirm the work that we’ve been doing, that we really take barbecue seriously, and that we want people to have the best. When we win this contest, it will show that we really are the best,” Walles said.

The fun continues Saturday at 11 a.m. There will be food, vendors, music, and a kid’s zone.

