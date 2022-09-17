Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!

Day Out With Thomas™ is a full day event for families and friends hosted by one of The Biggest Friends of All, Thomas the Tank Engine. Every ticket includes an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine as well as access to a full day of activities for the whole family to enjoy. At Day Out With Thomas™, we encourage families to ride, play and stay all day, so we’re bringing plenty to do including live entertainment, bean bag toss, mini golf, hay bale maze, inflatable games, bubbles, crafts, and more.

This year, we are encouraging friends of all ages to Dream BIG! So, we created the Dream BIG! Corner, where kids can go for fun photo ops, games, arts and crafts, and more. We also created the Dream Pass for kids to track their journey at the Railway and pick up a special giveaway at the end of the day. But before kids leave, we’d love for them to say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, the Railway Controller from The Island of Sodor and stop in the pop-up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag! Spending a “Day Out With Thomas™” will remind kids to Dream BIG! and imagine how far they can go! Capacity will be limited, and advanced tickets are required. Capacity on train rides will be limited, and advanced ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

In addition to the train ride behind Thomas the Tank Engine, families can purchase tickets to ride a separate train pulled by Percy. Also, start the day out with an optional pancake breakfast onboard a stationary train car and get a chance to meet and have your picture taken with Sir Topham Hatt. Everyone must have a Day Out With Thomas™ event ticket before purchasing add-on options including the Percy Train and Sir Topham Hatt breakfast. Seating is limited.

“Day Out With Thomas is our longest-running family event. We love seeing parents and grandparents, some who attended when they were kids, bringing a new generation to enjoy the fun,” said Kelly Alexander, Executive Director of the N.C. Transportation Museum.

The N.C. Transportation Museum is excited to continue their partnership with the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority to provide overnight stay packages for those wanting to come to the event. By booking an overnight stay in a participating Rowan County lodging property, guests can earn complimentary Day Out With Thomas™ tickets. For details For details and instructions for booking the package, visit https://www.visitrowancountync.com/plan-your-visit/special-offers/day-out-with-thomas-stay-play-package/.

About DAY OUT WITH THOMAS™

Tickets for an unforgettable day at Day Out With Thomas™ are available at https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/day-out-with-thomas/ or www.dayoutwiththomas.com. Ticket prices are $20 on Fridays and $22 on weekends for ages 1 and up (service charges and fees may apply). Advanced tickets are highly

recommended. Walk-up sales will be extremely limited and availability is not guaranteed. N.C. Transportation Museum Members receive a $2 discount per Day Out with Thomas™ event ticket; “All Day Passes” not discounted. Event tickets include all site activities and one train ride with Thomas. Percy train tickets can be purchased for an additional $8 on Fridays or for an additional $10 on weekends. Breakfast with Sir Topham Hatt tickets are an additional $12 per person. Percy Train and Breakfast with Sir Topham Hatt tickets are only available as an add-on after purchasing your Day Out With Thomas™ ticket and are extremely limited. Friday visitors can also purchase an “All Day Pass” that allows for unlimited train rides aboard the Thomas train for $32. The Percy train can be added to a Thomas Train “All Day Pass” for an additional $8 and will allow unlimited rides on the Percy Train on Fridays only, subject to seating availability. Unlimited ride passes are offered only on the Friday event dates while supplies last. All unlimited passes must be purchased in advance; no walk-ups.

For more information and directions, contact N.C. TRANSPORTATION MUSEUM by calling 704-636-2889. For ticket sales, contact TICKETWEB at 1-866-468-7630 (hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. EDT/7 days a week) or visit WWW.NCTRANSPORTATIONMUSEUM.ORG/DAY-OUT-WITH-THOMAS. Ticketing questions can be emailed to info@nctransportationmuseum.org. For more information about Thomas & Friends please visit: www.thomasandfriends.com, www.facebook.com/thomasandfriends and for bonus material and exclusive content www.youtube.com/user/thomasandfriends.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.