Clemson improves to 3-0 with win over Louisiana Tech

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a week of heartbreak felt throughout the Clemson family, the football team gave fans a reason to celebrate Saturday night. Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 in Death Valley.

Earlier this week, sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee’s 15-year-old sister Ella died after an 18-month battle with brain cancer. Ella spent time with the team in Clemson last week and was set to be honored at the Furman game. She suffered a setback during the week and was airlifted back to the Washington D.C. area to receive treatment. Her brother Bryan would join Ella and their family Sunday in Maryland for what would be the final days of her life.

“I know that the Bresee’s were home watching and hopefully we put a smile on their face,” head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. “We probably made ‘em mad a few times too but hopefully we were able to take their minds off a very difficult situation for just a little bit of time.”

In a stadium filled with grey in support of Ella, Clemson took the field in her, and the Bresee family’s honor.

“Our hearts are all heavy and our prayers are with the Bresee family,” Swinney went on. “That sweet Ella is in peace and we’re all better because we knew Ella.”

“I hope by our performance we had today we could bring them a little bit of joy,” junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei added post-game.

Uiagalelei had a strong performance in the team’s third win of the season. Uiagalelei went 17-of-29 passing for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns. 11 receivers were involved in the attack, contributing to the 521 total yards of offense.

Sophomore running back Will Shipley led the rushing attack with 12 carries for 139 yards. He averaged just over 11.5 yards per carry.

“I love how we finished offensively and then defensively we did a lot of great things, caused some turnovers,” Swinney said after the game. “We got exposed a little bit in some areas but it’ll make us better because we have a group that cares. A lot of good things.”

Despite the defense missing a number of key players, the unit held the Bulldogs to just 317 total yards of offense and forced four turnovers, including three interceptions.

“We grew up in some areas but we have a lot of work to do,” Swinney added. “We’re a long way away from being a great team because great teams don’t do some of the things we did tonight. But we’re making progress. We’re 3-0 and that’s the best you can be at this point.”

The win marks Clemson’s 36th consecutive home win. Marking the 14th longest streak in FBS football.

The Tigers return to ACC action next week when they travel on the road to Wake Forest. Kick-off is at noon in Winston-Salem, NC.

