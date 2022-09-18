Louisiana Tech players write to Bresee family

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
By Beth Hoole
Published: Sep. 18, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Following Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney praised the Bulldogs program for their response to the loss of Ella Bresee.

Ella was the 15-year-old sister of Clemson sophomore Bryan Bresee. She lost her battle with brain cancer earlier this week and in response, the Bulldogs brought the family hand-written letters from every member of the Louisiana Tech football team.

“In this competitive world, we’re in,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game, “there’s people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that LA Tech crowd. Class group.”

Swinney said Cumbie had a fan for life after the LA Tech head coach came out pregame in an Ella Strong shirt and handed Swinney a letter for Bryan.

Clemson shared a photo of the stack of letters after the game.

Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech Saturday night at Death Valley.

