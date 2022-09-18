Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Georgetown

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that a man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning.

Christopher Elliot McLeod, 24, was charged with aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Officers responded to Shade Street for a shots fired call around 4:15 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department.

On arrival, police say officers met with the victim who said that McLeod had come home drunk and obtained an assault rifle and began to fire the weapon inside and outside the home.

McLeod then barricaded himself into a bedroom, according to Brown.

Officers tried to make contact with McLeod multiple times but were unsuccessful.

Officers established a perimeter and evacuated neighboring homes or had residents shelter in place while waiting for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to assist.

SWAT officers were able to enter the home and place McLeod into custody without incident shortly before 9 a.m., Brown said.

McLeod was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Police say there were no injuries during the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

