SCHP: Fatal collision in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision in Laurens County.

Officials say the person was driving a BMW motorcycle when they veered off of Hwy. 72 Eastbound and hit a tree.

Officials say he was dead at the scene.

SCHP says this case remains under investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.