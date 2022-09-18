Ways to help during Sickle Cell Awareness Month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross says they’re emphasizing the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease, which is the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.

They say Sickle cell disease impacts more than 100,000 people across the country, most of whom are of African descent. Regular blood transfusions are critical to managing extreme pain and life-threatening complications faced by many people.

The American Red Cross says there’s ways you can help. Below is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Upstate from Sept. 7-30:

Pelzer

9/8/2022: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Valley Brook Outreach Baptist Church, 8323 Augusta Road

Greenville

9/6/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Greenville Vet Center, 3 Caledon Court, Suite B

9/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 940 Grove Rd.

9/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Temple, 5 Webb Road

9/19/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., ARC of Upstate SC, 940 Grove Rd.

9/27/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., McAlister Square, 225 S. Pleasantburg Dr

9/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Kroc Center, 424 Westfield Street

9/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1301 Boiling Springs Rd

10/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., ARC of Upstate SC, 940 Grove Rd.

McCormick

9/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., McCormick Area Transit, 1421 S. Main Street

Pickens

Easley

9/23/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., ONE Church, 817 E. Main St

Spartanburg

Boiling Springs

9/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Boiling Springs, 3691 Clark Rd

For more information visit The American Red Cross website.

