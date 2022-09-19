Asheville man reportedly beaten with baseball bat during robbery on Sunday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two suspects allegedly beat someone with a baseball bat during a robbery in central Asheville on Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to Merrimon Avenue at around 7:00 a.m. on September 18, 2022, after the incident was reported. The victim told officers that two suspects beat him with a baseball bat before taking his phone and bag. According to officers, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mission Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact officers anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application. People can also call (828) 252-1110 with information.

