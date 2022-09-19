Clemson and Louisiana Tech play in honor of Ella Bresee

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When one of the Clemson family is grieving, every Tiger experiences it together.

“It was a tough week and we’ll have a tough week this week with the funeral Tuesday,” Dabo Swinney, Clemson head football coach, said. “But, we’ll celebrate her life and be thankful we’ll have the opportunity to be there with them.”

Clemson took the field on Saturday without one of their own.

“Praying for him and thinking for them,” Wes Goodwin, Clemson defensive coordinator, said. “Thinking about them.”

Bryan Bresee was home with family after the tragic death of his sister, Ella Bresee. She passed away due to brain cancer two days before the game.

Dabo Swinney in his #EllaStrong shirt as he leads the Tigers down the hill. Clemson is on top 10-0 early on Louisiana Tech. A great showing of grey in support of Ella & the Bresee family. pic.twitter.com/KlJg3MSSu7 — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) September 18, 2022

“Love that family. I love Bryan,” DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson quarterback, said. “Definitely going to be there anyway I can to support them. That’s my brother. Hopefully by the way we played today, hopefully send the Bresee family a little bit of joy. Showing the way we competed today.”

The team played in honor of the Bresee family. Players warmed up in their “Ella Strong” shirts. Fans wore gray, Ella’s favorite color and also the color for brain cancer awareness.

“I appreciate our fans,” Swinney said. “What an awesome environment. That was really cool.”

What wasn’t expected was the opposing sideline to also support their burden.

“I’ve never met Coach Cumbie, but I’ll be pulling for him forever.” Swinney said.

Every member of the Louisiana Tech football team wrote letters to the Bresee family, offering condolences.

A picture is worth 1,000 words, even when there are no words.



These are the hand-written letters from every member of @LATechFB’s team to the Bresee family.



Football is family, and we’re grateful to our Bulldog brothers for this gesture. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/SafYoAPWMo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022

“Man that’s everything that’s good about college football,” Swinney said. “Just sharing in the pain with the Bresee family, somebody that they don’t know. But to me, that’s the beautiful thing about college athletics and I really just want to thank Sonny and his team for that gesture and taking the time to do that. I know this’ll mean a lot to Bryan and his family.”

Coach Swinney said that Bryan Bresee would return to campus and would be at practice on Monday.

"In this competitive world we're in, there's people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that LA Tech crowd. Class group."



Appreciate y'all @LATechFB. pic.twitter.com/2QMByNpfXD — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022

