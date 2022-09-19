Deputies looking for suspect accused of breaking into Anderson home

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for breaking into a home.

Laura “Loo Loo” B. Miller is wanted for burglary second degree for breaking into a home on Whitehall Road and stealing several things, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies described Miller as five foot five and 122 pounds.

If you have seen Laura, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-12187.

