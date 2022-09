Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening.

Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m.

Mosley was last seen wearing his McDonald’s uniform, according to deputies.

If you or anyone you know has seen Mosley, please contact the ACSO at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-12957.

MORE NEWS: ‘Rally for Recovery’ celebrates those in recovery

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.