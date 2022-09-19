Gaffney man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after online tip

handcuffs jail
handcuffs jail
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody on multiple charges connected to the reported sexual exploitation of a minor.

Wilson said the suspect, 19-year-old Landon John Kieffer, was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Wilson, the investigation began after investigators got a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Kieffer. He added that the investigation revealed that Kieffer allegedly possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Kieffer was taken into custody on September 6, 2022. He is facing up to 70 years in prison for his charges.

