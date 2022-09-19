Good Samaritan helps woman escape strangler in Asheville, police say

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a good Samaritan helped a woman escape a man who tried to strangle her.

Officers said on Sep. 10, the woman was being chased by a man in the area of Jake Rusher Park when she saw a car nearby and asked for help.

Police said the driver took her to a safe place where she could call for help.

The suspect has since been apprehended, police said. FOX Carolina reached out for more information on his name and charges.

Officers encouraged everyone to be aware of their surroundings at all times in a Facebook post following the incident.

