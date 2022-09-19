Greenville Police looking for missing Upstate couple

Terry Chermak and Todd Cagle
Terry Chermak and Todd Cagle(Jessica Cagle Goodson)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a couple who has been missing for over a week.

The department said a missing report was filed for Terry Chermak and her fiancé, Todd Cagle, on Sept. 17.

Cagle’s sister said no one has seen the couple in over a week.

Chermak’s car is also missing, according to Cagle’s sister. Chermak drives a gray 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander with a South Carolina license plate that reads: TPQ218.

