Laurens caregiver faces new charges after reportedly hitting NHC resident

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate caregiver is facing a new assault charge after further investigation into an incident that occurred in July.

The suspect, 53-year-old Ursula Marie Davis, was initially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in early August.

According to Wilson, Davis is now facing an additional charge of Second Degree Assault and Battery.

Wilson said a joint investigation by the Laurens Police Department and the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit showed that Davis allegedly assaulted a resident living at NHC Laurens on July 17, 2022, while she was working as a caregiver there. According to Wilson, Davis reportedly put the resident in a headlock and hit them in the head. He added that the resident sought medical attention after the incident.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the Second Degree Assault and Battery and Abuse of Vulnerable Adult charges.

