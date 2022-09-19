Officers looking for suspect after reported indecent exposure at NC Lowe’s

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect following a reported indecent exposure incident at a Lowe’s in Forest City.

Officers said the incident happened sometime on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

According to officers, they were able to get photos of the suspect as they were driving away.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact Central Communications at (828) 286-2911.

