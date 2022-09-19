Pickens County Coroner: Unrestrained driver dies after single car collision

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after a single car collision.

Officials say the incident occurred on Friday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Garrett Dr. and N. Norris Dr. in Norris, S.C.

The Coroners Office says 59-year-old Tracy Harvin of Sumter, S.C. was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision, and was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m. today.

The Coroners Office says the case is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.