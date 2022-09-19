Puerto Rico resident says Fiona impacting entire island

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Fiona became the first landfalling hurricane of the 2022 season as it made land fall near Punta Tocan, Puerto Rico. The impacts to the island are widespread with catastrophic flooding from coast to coast.

“Fiona started like a small storm… but they were continuously telling us it would bring a lot of water. And we thought, well, a lot of water with Maria. We had Maria for 30 hours, raining heavy. But this time, the winds were smaller. They were lower than Maria because with Maria. We had almost 225 miles per hour winds. So it’s different,” Bishop Idalia Negrón Caamaño of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Caribbean Synod explains.

The impacts of Hurricane Maria which moved over the island in September of 2017 are still being felt.

“Last month [August] was the month that they started, the housing department started constructing houses on the south side of the island that were destroyed by Maria. I have people in the metro area that they’re houses were damaged and they have to tear them down to construct them in cement and that was 5 years ago and the construction hasn’t started. We still have… we hear the mayor of San Juan say he still has 400 houses with tarps.

