‘Rally for Recovery’ celebrates those in recovery

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Music, games, and more filled the Shipman Center on Sunday for the second annual Rally for Recovery.

It’s a way to get the community together during National Recovery Month happening throughout September.

“One of the very first things that we want people to understand is that recovery is fun. You know, you may be with folks that are different than you are with before, but you can still enjoy life,” said Phoenix Center Executive Director Rebecca Maddox.

The Upstate Coalition for Celebrating Recovery is putting on the festival.

“When we show a unified interest and effort in supporting folks with substance use and mental health problems, challenges then they see that unity and it makes, I think it makes them feel more encouraged to reach out for help. They know that there will be support there,” explained Greenville Technical College Center for Collegiate Recovery Director Nate Tate.

Music, food, and games are all part of the festival, but one of the most anticipated parts is the Recovery Awards.

They are given to those who are helping people in their journey of recovery that don’t usually get celebrated.

“It shows that I fit in and that I’m doing something right for once,” said Elena Padron.

Padron was given a recovery award for her work as a peer support specialist as part of the Center for Collegiate Recovery.

A current student in the program, Padron began her journey of recovery from opioids and other drugs several years ago.

“It just helps encourage you and gives you faith and hope that someone else out there watching it can see you go from bottom to standing and just having a good life, a normal life,” she said.

The festival is open to everyone, not just those in recovery.

Those in charge say they will continue to have the festival each year in September and hope to continue to grow it each year as well.

