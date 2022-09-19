SCHP: Pedestrian hit while crossing highway in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit while crossing the road overnight.

The crash happened at 12:05 a.m. on Highway 29, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV was heading north on the highway when the driver hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the road.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: S.C. gas prices fall more than 6 cents over past week

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.