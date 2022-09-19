SCHP: Pedestrian hit while crossing highway in Spartanburg Co.

Pedestrian hit generic image
Pedestrian hit generic image(WALB/ Gray TV)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit while crossing the road overnight.

The crash happened at 12:05 a.m. on Highway 29, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV was heading north on the highway when the driver hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the road.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: S.C. gas prices fall more than 6 cents over past week

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Addiction medicine center expanding
Addiction medicine center expanding
Watch live coverage of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sep. 19, 2022
WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II to be laid to rest
Prices in the Palmetto State are 23.1 cents lower than a month ago and 29.2 cents higher than...
S.C. gas prices fall more than 6 cents over past week
FILE - A statue of former U.S. Vice President and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun is raised by...
Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina