SCHP: Pedestrian hit while crossing highway in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit while crossing the road overnight.
The crash happened at 12:05 a.m. on Highway 29, according to Highway Patrol.
Troopers said an SUV was heading north on the highway when the driver hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the road.
The coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.
Stay tuned for further updates.
MORE NEWS: S.C. gas prices fall more than 6 cents over past week
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.