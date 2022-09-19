Search underway for missing autistic teen in Greenville Co., deputies say
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing teen who has autism.
Deputies said 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss was last seen on Brockman Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Goss is described as five foot eight and weighs 108 pounds. He was wearing the same outfit pictured above, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and K-9s are currently in the area conducting an active search.
Please call 911 if you see him or know where he is.
