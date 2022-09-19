Two Upstate cities among fastest growing rent prices in US

Downtown Greenville, SC
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cities had some of the most significant rent increases in the country from 2021 to 2022, according to new rankings from Dwellsy.

According to the ranking, Greenville, SC, was sixth in the US with an 85.7% increase in rent prices, and Anderson, SC, was third with a 117.8% increase.

“I think having hard data on cities with rapidly rising rent is especially crucial for individuals and households who are considering relocating,” says Jonas Bordo, CEO and co-founder of Dwellsy. “If you’re just browsing rental listings in various cities, it can be nearly impossible to pick out developing rental trends, make informed decisions, and plan for the future.”

RankMetropolitan Statistical AreaMedian August 2022 Asking RentChange in Rent Since August 2021
1Tucson, AZ$1,980124.0%
2Springfield, MO$1,590123.0%
3Anderson, SC$1,960117.8%
4Kansas City, MO-KS$2,230112.4%
5Austin, TX$2,93086.3%
6Greenville, SC$1,95085.7%
7Greeley, CO$2,35080.9%
8Fort Collins, CO$2,73070.6%
9Myrtle Beach, SC$2,36567.1%
10Winston-Salem, NC$1,58064.1%

“If you do want or need to move to one of the cities on this list, I’ll leave you with some positive news,” says Bordo. “Nationwide, rents increased by only 0.5 percent (or $10) between July and August. This signals a slowdown in the pace of rent inflation that I believe will continue.”

MORE NEWS: Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

