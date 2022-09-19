Two Upstate cities among fastest growing rent prices in US

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cities had some of the most significant rent increases in the country from 2021 to 2022, according to new rankings from Dwellsy.

According to the ranking, Greenville, SC, was sixth in the US with an 85.7% increase in rent prices, and Anderson, SC, was third with a 117.8% increase.

“I think having hard data on cities with rapidly rising rent is especially crucial for individuals and households who are considering relocating,” says Jonas Bordo, CEO and co-founder of Dwellsy. “If you’re just browsing rental listings in various cities, it can be nearly impossible to pick out developing rental trends, make informed decisions, and plan for the future.”

Rank Metropolitan Statistical Area Median August 2022 Asking Rent Change in Rent Since August 2021 1 Tucson, AZ $1,980 124.0% 2 Springfield, MO $1,590 123.0% 3 Anderson, SC $1,960 117.8% 4 Kansas City, MO-KS $2,230 112.4% 5 Austin, TX $2,930 86.3% 6 Greenville, SC $1,950 85.7% 7 Greeley, CO $2,350 80.9% 8 Fort Collins, CO $2,730 70.6% 9 Myrtle Beach, SC $2,365 67.1% 10 Winston-Salem, NC $1,580 64.1%

“If you do want or need to move to one of the cities on this list, I’ll leave you with some positive news,” says Bordo. “Nationwide, rents increased by only 0.5 percent (or $10) between July and August. This signals a slowdown in the pace of rent inflation that I believe will continue.”

MORE NEWS: Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.