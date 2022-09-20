46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Lauresns Co. over past month

Trash picked up from Laurens Co. Road
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County.

Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts.

  • Harris Springs Road
  • Andrews Road
  • Old Milton Road
  • Rocky Springs Church Road
  • River Hill Road, Tulip Drive, River Road
  • Herman Road
  • Lonesome Dove Road
  • Brook Road
  • Hammett Street

Crews from Keep Laurens County Beautiful also helped by picking up trash along the following roads in Joanna last Saturday.

  • Taylor Street
  • Tillman Circle
  • Milton Road
  • Magnolia Street
  • Pickens Street
  • Ellis Street
  • Carver Street
  • Morgan Street
  • Martin Street
  • Railroad Street

Deputies said they have cameras set up and often sift through dump sites to try and identify the people leaving trash around the county. They added that offenders do receive fines, go to jail or have to complete community service.

The Sheriff’s Office shared photos of some of the trash picked up

