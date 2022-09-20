46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Lauresns Co. over past month

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County.

Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts.

Harris Springs Road

Andrews Road

Old Milton Road

Rocky Springs Church Road

River Hill Road, Tulip Drive, River Road

Herman Road

Lonesome Dove Road

Brook Road

Hammett Street

Crews from Keep Laurens County Beautiful also helped by picking up trash along the following roads in Joanna last Saturday.

Taylor Street

Tillman Circle

Milton Road

Magnolia Street

Pickens Street

Ellis Street

Carver Street

Morgan Street

Martin Street

Railroad Street

Deputies said they have cameras set up and often sift through dump sites to try and identify the people leaving trash around the county. They added that offenders do receive fines, go to jail or have to complete community service.

The Sheriff’s Office shared photos of some of the trash picked up

