Another earthquake hits South Carolina

SCEMD said the recent string of earthquakes are the longest in recorded state history.
SCEMD said the recent string of earthquakes are the longest in recorded state history.(SCEMD)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m.

Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.

MORE COVERAGE: Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High temps in the Upstate for the rest of the week, a little cooler in the mountains. Cold...
First Alert Forecast : September 20
Bon Secour St. Francis Cancer Center in Greenville now has the first FDA approved therapy for...
New Breast Cancer Treatment in Greenville
A sweet 5-month-old tabby who loves attention! Good with other cats but has a tendency to play...
Four Legged Friends : Mr. Werrington
Flu and COVID Vaccines For Kids
Flu and COVID Vaccines For Kids