Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m.

Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.

