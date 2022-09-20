Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

Jeremy Hartzell (pictured on right) and his brother Taylor Bloom (pictured on left) after $1...
Jeremy Hartzell (pictured on right) and his brother Taylor Bloom (pictured on left) after $1 million lottery win.(NC Education Lottery)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to buy a home and use the money to support his two children.

He said he “just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off” and purchased the winning ticket at the Quick Mart on U.S. 25 in Marshall.

He chose the $600,000 lump sum over $1 million paid out over 20 years. Hartzell took home $426,063 after required tax withholdings.

