Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to buy a home and use the money to support his two children.

He said he “just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off” and purchased the winning ticket at the Quick Mart on U.S. 25 in Marshall.

He chose the $600,000 lump sum over $1 million paid out over 20 years. Hartzell took home $426,063 after required tax withholdings.

MORE NEWS: Thousands win money in SC lottery using series of identical numbers

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.