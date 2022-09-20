Be heard at the ballot box. Here's how you can register to vote

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re not registered to vote, Tuesday is the perfect day with registration events happening all across the Upstate to celebrate National Voter Registration Day.

The County Board of Elections wants to help the community get registered to vote starting at 9 a.m. at the Anderson County Election Commission Office, Mauldin High School from noon to 2 p.m. for students, and in Spartanburg from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Morgan Square.

According to South Carolina law, you have to register 30 days before the general election on November 8.

Here are the requirements in order to get registered:

  • Must be a U.S. citizen
  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • Must live in the county or precinct where you are registering to vote

To register you will need to bring your driver’s license and you need to know the last four digits of your social security number.

Those who want to vote can also register online here.

