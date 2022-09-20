CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package.
The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case number 22090654.
