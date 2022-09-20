CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package.

The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies.

Do you recognize this woman? (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case number 22090654.

MORE NEWS: Be heard at the ballot box. Here’s how you can register to vote

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.