Clemson’s Adam Randall returns after ACL tear

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a welcome return to the field for Clemson’s Adam Randall. The talented true freshmen receiver finally made his debut in Death Valley after tearing his ACL during the summer. He’s ready to make his name heard.

It was a routine play.

“Just kind of took a step and it went wrong and my knee kind of caved in a little bit.” Adam Randall, Clemson freshmen receiver, said.

That took football from Adam Randall.

“When it happened and I got the news, it was devastating.” Randall said.

The 4-star prospect suffered a torn ACL in April. It was a difficult obstacle, but Randall was determined to get back on the field.

“Just had a lot of encouragement from other people,” Randall said. “I was up here probably about 2-3 hours a day just doing rehab stuff. So, I knew that’s what it was going to take and I just put my mind to it.”

He had a former Tiger reach out to offer support. Amari Rodgers had also torn his ACL. The two connected and Randall got some advice.

“The second day after I tore my ACL, somebody gave me Amari’s contact,” Randall said. “It did help me out a lot. We still keep in contact. He’s just a really good resource to have when you have somebody that’s already gone through it. Just to be able to kind of walk and talk you through it.”

Randall worked hard in the summer, spending countless hours in rehab. He finally made his return to the field against Louisiana Tech.

“I was really excited to back out there last week and just had a blast playing football last week and coming to practice and having the joy for the love of the game,” Randall said. “Once it was kind of taken away from me for a couple of months, that’s when I really gained back just being able to love the game a lot more and come in everyday with the attention to detail to do the best that I can.”

Now a full go, he’s ready to take off.

“Ever since I was a little kid, it was just a dream come true just walking and coming down the hill and playing for Clemson.” Randall said.

