Deputies responding to reported gunshot victim in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch confirmed that deputies responded to a reported gunshot victim on Monday night.

Officials said deputies responded to E Bramlett Road at around 7:22 p.m.

According to officials, it was reported that there was a gunshot victim at the scene. However, they were unable to confirm whether someone had been shot.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

