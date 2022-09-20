NCDOT: Crash causes I-40 east to close near Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - All lanes of I-40 East are closed due to a crash east of Asheville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

NCDOT said the interstate is closed at exit 118 or Old NC 10 in Hildebran, Burke County.

Drivers have been issued the following detour:

Take exit 113 and proceed up the off-ramp to take a left onto Rutherford College Road

Follow Rutherford College Road for .7 miles as it turns into Malcolm Boulevard.

Take a right onto US 70 East and follow US 70 East for 10.1 miles to US 321 South.

Follow US 321 for 1 mile to re-access I-40.

Officials say the road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m.

