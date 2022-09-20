School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A school bus hit a student before crashing into a building in North Charleston, authorities said.

The student who was hit was taken to the hospital with injuries, North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the pedestrian was 15 years old and suffered minor injuries.

Rainey said the initial call came into dispatch around 7:45 a.m. and arriving firefighters began to treat students on the bus.

Rainey said four of the eight students on the bus and the driver were taken to the hospital. Rainey said the children on the bus were elementary-aged students.

The Charleston County School District said the bus was transporting North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary students.

The district said staff and counselors would be made available on-site and at the school to help any students who need it.

Two high school students were struck by debris and also taken to the hospital, Rainey said.

The bus crashed into the Neighbor Store on East Montague Avenue.

Jacobs said the investigation revealed the bus was turning from Luella Avenue onto Montague Avenue when the driver lost control of the bus, hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk and crashed into the building.

The North Charleston Fire Department and Building Department are working to strengthen the building before removing the bus.

