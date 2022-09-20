‘She needs to be put down:’ Dog abandoned with note at Greenville Humane Society

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said donations are desperately needed to help homeless pets in the community - like a dog with a severe medical condition that was abandoned outside the shelter on Sunday.

Employees found a pup named Remy tied to a pole outside the Adoption Center with a letter saying the dog’s owner couldn’t care for her the way she needed.

“She has illnesses I don’t believe are fixable,” the note reads. “She needs to be put down as soon as possible.”

Greenville Humane Society said after a veterinary evaluation, they determined Remy has a grade VI heart murmur. According to the American Kennel Club, grade VI is the most severe of heart murmurs and can be felt through the chest wall.

Remy may require surgery or a lifelong medication regimen. The Greenville Humane Society said cases like Remy’s rely on donations from their Hope Fund, but they have had more sick and injured animals recently than funds to care for them.

Click here to donate to the Greenville Humane Society’s Hope Fund. The shelter says to designate “The Hope Fund” as your donation type.

