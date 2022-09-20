Sticker Mule to invest millions into Cherokee Co. expansion

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor’s Press Office announced that a custom print and label company is expanding their operations in Cherokee County.

Officials said the company, Sticker Mule, is investing $18 million into a new 100,000-square-foot facility to help increase production and keep up with their growing demands.

“Thanks to our talented workforce and strong business environment, South Carolina is booming,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “This $18 million investment and the 50 new jobs created by Sticker Mule will greatly add to this momentum and is great news for all of South Carolina.”

According to officials, the new facility will be located at Meadow Creek Industrial Park in Gaffney and is expected to create 50 new jobs.

“We know how to make things in Cherokee County, and that’s something Sticker Mule has found out over the last two years,” said Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer. “Our workforce continues to show its strength with expansions like this. Every one of these jobs will have impact in Cherokee County.”

Sticker Mule is a custom print company specializing in stickers, decals, labels, magnets, buttons, packaging and more.

“We are excited to grow Sticker Mule’s footprint in Cherokee County,” the Sticker Mule Leadership Team said. “South Carolina’s business-friendly environment, talented workforce and proximity to our growing customer base are key to our future growth plans, and we look forward to increasing our presence in the Cherokee County community.”

According to officials, the expansion is expected to finish sometime in 2024.

