Thousands win money in SC lottery using series of identical numbers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Education Lottery said thousands of players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers.

Officials said 0-0-0 was drawn on September 17 and 10, 1-1-1 was drawn on September 13, and 2-2-2 was drawn on September 6.

According to officials, there were more than 33,000 winning tickets from these drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.

Officials called the stretch of drawings “unprecedented” and said these triple number combinations are some of the most chosen by players.

Pick 3 tickets can be cashed at lottery retailers around the state, and winners can claim their prizes up to 180 days after the drawing.

