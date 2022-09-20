Upstate district outperforms state in test scores, data says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High schools in Greenville County outperformed the state in all subject areas on the End of Course Exam Program (EOCEP), according to Greenville County Schools district.

The district said Greenville County high schools showed notable gains from spring 2021 to spring 2022 and made strong progress in returning to or exceeding the levels they were at before the pandemic.

End of Course Exam Program percent of passing:

Subject South Carolina Greenville County Schools Difference in percentage points Algebra I 66% 73% 7 English II 84% 87% 3 Biology I 58% 62% 4 U.S. History 56% 65% 9

“We are very pleased that we continue to see gains at the high school level on the End of Course exams,” said GCS Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster. “This data highlights the areas where we have much to celebrate as well as where we need to focus on continued improvement as we make strong progress toward exceeding pre-pandemic levels of academic achievement within all of our schools.”

