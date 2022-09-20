VIDEO: Tim McGraw greets fans after tumble off stage in Arizona

TEMPE, A.Z. (FOX Carolina) - Some fans got up close and personal with country star Tim McGraw after he took a minor fall from the stage at a concert in Arizona over the weekend.

McGraw was performing at Boots in the Park in Tempe when he apparently lost his balance and fell backward off the stage.

Some enthusiastic fans tried to help catch McGraw, who spent time greeting them before he was escorted back on stage.

The man who recorded the video said McGraw was okay after the incident and put on a “helluva concert.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.