VIDEO: Tim McGraw greets fans after tumble off stage in Arizona

McGraw was performing at Boots in the Park in Tempe when he apparently lost his balance and fell backwards off the stage.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, A.Z. (FOX Carolina) - Some fans got up close and personal with country star Tim McGraw after he took a minor fall from the stage at a concert in Arizona over the weekend.

McGraw was performing at Boots in the Park in Tempe when he apparently lost his balance and fell backward off the stage.

Some enthusiastic fans tried to help catch McGraw, who spent time greeting them before he was escorted back on stage.

The man who recorded the video said McGraw was okay after the incident and put on a “helluva concert.”

