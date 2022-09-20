Woman wanted after man murdered in Union County, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who is suspected of killing a man earlier this month.

Deputies said they were called to reports of an unconscious man on Prospect Corner Road on Sep. 1.

“Throughout the investigation, it was learned the male had been murdered,” deputies said in a release on Tuesday.

Alexis Fiana Jones is wanted in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800.

