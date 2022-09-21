2 dead following crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co., Coroner confirms

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two people passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along I-85 on Tuesday night.

According to the Coroner’s Office, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other passed away at the hospital.

No other details about the victims or the crash were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

