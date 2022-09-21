2 dead following crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co., Coroner confirms

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two people passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along I-85 on Tuesday night.

According to the Coroner’s Office, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other passed away at the hospital.

No other details about the victims or the crash were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Students register to vote
High school voter registration
Dead fish on the Middle Tyger River, courtesy of Brad Kiser.
Fish kill on the Middle Tyger River, DNR investigating
Coroner responding to deadly crash on I-85
Deadly crash along I-85 on Tuesday night
Body found during search for missing couple
Person found dead during search for missing couple
Dog abandoned at Greenville Humane Society
Dog abandoned at Greenville Humane Society